Tunisia part ways with coach Alain Giresse

The Tunisia Football Federation has announced that coach Alain Giresse's contract has ended by mutual consent.
The 67-year-old appointed in December 2018 on an 18-month contract failed to lead the Carthage Eagles to continental glory in the 32nd Edition of the AFCON 2019.
He led Tunisia to a fourth-place in Africa's biggest football tournament. The former France international had replaced Faouzi Benzarti who was sacked in October after helping the team qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
"The Tunisian Football Federation ends its contractual agreement with the national team's head coach Alain Giresse by mutual consent," the FTF said in a statement.
Alain Giresse has managed a host of teams which include Georgia, Gabon, Mali (twice), Senegal, Toulouse and Paris St Germain.
Tunisia have two friendlies lined up for the international break next month, against Mauritania in Tunisia on 6 September and then Ivory Coast in the French city of Rouen four days later.
Assistant coach Maher Kanzari is tipped to take over for the upcoming matches.
Following the curtains been brought down at the 32nd edition of Africa's football biggest showpiece, 14 out of the 24 coaches who led their teams to battle have either left their post on mutual consent or has been fired.
The most high profile exit and the first casualty was in the form of Egypt’s Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, he was soon followed by quite another big name leaving a big nation: Frenchman Herve Renard leaving Morocco.
READ ALSO: