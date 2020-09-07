Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor captures Benjamin Tetteh

Former striker of Dreams Football Club Benjamin Tetteh has signed a season loan deal with Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor.
The 23-year-old completed the move to the Turkish top-flight side after passing a medical test in the Turkish city of Malatya.
Tetteh joined from the Czech top-flight club Sparta Prague until the end of the season with an option to buy.
They will pay a further €4.5 million if they have to sign the lanky striker on permanent basis when the deal expires next year.
Tetteh spent two years on loan at FC Slovácko and Bohemians respectively before he completed a permanent move to Sparta Prague.
He moved there from Belgian side Standard Liège, a club he joined after excelling at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Tetteh scored 8 goals in 33 league appearances for Sparta Prague in the 2019/20 season.
He was signed by Belgian side Standard de Liège in 2015, at the age of 18, following a high-quality U20 World Cup.