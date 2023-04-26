Twenty-nine complete Licence C coaching course

Osei Boateng, a former goalkeeper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the U-17 and U-20, otherwise known as Black Starlets, Black Satellites and Black Stars was among Twenty-nine (29) coaches who
completed the CAF License C Coaching course on Friday April 21st, 2023.
The graduation ceremony was held at Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, and was attended by Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the GFA.
Other coaches who completed the course came from a variety of backgrounds, including former player Frank Boateng of Asante Kotoko, two Nigerians.
The course also saw two female coaches, Rhoda Owusu formally of Berry Ladies and Rita Dwamena of Prison Ladies.
The Course exposed participants to different aspects of football coaching, such as team management, player development, tactics and strategies, among other critical areas.
Osei Boateng who was the course leader felt grateful for the opportunity to have met so many like-minded people and to have learned from some of the best Instructors at the Technical Directorate.