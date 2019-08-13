Tyson Fury to fight Otto Wallin on September 14

Tyson Fury will face unbeaten Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14.
The Gypsy King has agreed terms with the 28-year-old, who was in the mix to face Anthony Joshua as a late replacement for Jarrell Miller on June 1.
Wallin, who has a perfect 20-0 record with 13 KOs, had a strong amateur career in Sweden and made his US debut against Nick Kisner in April.
The fight ended as a no contest after an accidental head clash in the first round damaged Kisner, but Wallin has landed a shot at Fury.
After demolishing German prospect Tom Schwarz in June, Fury has opted for a similar type of opponent who is far from a household name in the second fight of his $100m ESPN deal.
The Manchester-born star set to be heavy favourite to come through his latest test unscathed to set up his rematch with Deontay Wilder in early 2020.
Speaking to talkSPORT last month, the Gypsy King claimed he already had contracts signed for his rematch with Wilder.
He was expected to return to the ring in October although it now seems the fight may fall slightly earlier in September.
"I've got an October date which has not been announced yet officially," Fury said.