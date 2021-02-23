U-20 AFCON: The most important thing was to qualify - Black Satellites coach Karim Zito

Head coach of the Ghana U-20 side, Karim Zito says it was a good thing for his side to secured qualification to the next phase of the U-20 AFCON despite losing to Gambia.
The Black Satellites on Monday evening succumb to defeat against Gambia 2-1 in the final Group C game of the ongoing AFCON.
However, the points that they have built up in previous games was enough to see them qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.
Reacting to the Gambia defeat, Karim Zito expressed his disappointment at his team’s inability to win the game and subsequently to Group C.
“Everyone wants to beat Ghana. I won’t take anything from the Gambia they did very well, we came all out to win they also came out to win and at the end of the day those who took their chances won,” Zito said.
“Congratulations to the Gambia coach, but what mattered was to qualify and that was the most important thing. I wanted to top the group, but I couldn’t.”
Ghana took the lead in the 8th minute before the Gambians levelled the scores before the 20th minute mark.
The Gambians scored again in the 34th minute courtesy Kajally Drammeh’s freekick to secure all three points.
The Black Satellites failed to find to pick themselves back into the game as the resilient Gambian side fought hard to maintain their lead the end of the game.
Ghana is set to face Cameroon in the quarterfinals stage on Thursday to fight for a place in the semi-final.