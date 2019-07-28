U-20: Ghana rescinds decision to withdraw from 2019 All African Games

Ghana has rescinded its decision to exclude the U-20 football team from the 2019 All African Games in Morocco.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports had claimed Ghana was not guaranteed a medal in the football competition and, together with nine other low priority sport disciplines, announced they would be dropped from the team sent to the games.
However, Africa's football governing body Caf then threatened to impose a ban and a fine if Ghana maintained its decision to pull out of the 2019 African Games men's football tournament.
Ghana will be represented in football by the Under 20 team who underperformed woefully in Niger but this time under the guidance of Yaw Preko.
The Black Satellites have been pitted against Mali, Senegal and Burundi in Group B of the football tournament taking place between August 16-30 in Rabat and Kenitra in Morocco.
Senegal won the 2015 edition held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.
READ ALSO: