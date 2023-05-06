U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors drawn in Group A with Morocco, check out full draw

Ghana’s Black Meteors have been paired with host nation, Morocco, Congo and Guinea in Group A of the 2023 U-23 AFCON slated for June.
This year’s edition will be the 4th edition of the quadrennial African football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for its male national teams consisting of players under 23 years of age.
The Black Meteors were paired up against Host Nation Egypt, Cameroon, and Mali in the last edition in 2019, where they finished third losing to South Africa in the third-place playoffs.
Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s quest this time around will be to qualify Ghana for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.
The Black Meteors’ last participation at the Olympic Games came in 2004, in Athens, Greece.
Ghana exited in the first round of the competition following a defeat to Japan, a draw against Italy and the only win coming against Paraguay.