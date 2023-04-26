U-23 AFCON draw: Black Meteors to discover opponents May 5

The drawing of lots for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will be held on May 5, 2023 in Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have informed all participating member countries.

CAF stated that the exact time of the draw will be confirmed later.

8 countries including Ghana's Black Meteors will be in the draw for the tournament which will determine Africa's representatives for the Paris Olympics Games.

READ ALSO: Black Meteors qualify for U-23 AFCON

Ghana qualified to the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Galaxies are expected to begin camping soon as they prepare for the tournament which will be staged from June 24 -