U-23 Qualifier: Black Meteors have only 13 outfield players available to face Algeria

All is not well in the camp of the Black Meteors as the team have only 13 outfield players available for selection in the crucial CAF U-23 AFCON qualifying match against Algeria.
Coach Ibrahim Tanko charges are seeking qualification to U-23 AFCON in Egypt later this year and they have to get a favourable result in tonight's clash against the young Foxes following the 1-1 draw in Accra.
But before the match could even kick-off, they have been hit by a blow following injuries and suspension to key players.
The team travelled with an 18 man squad to Algiers with 16 outfield players and 2 goalkeepers. But that number has now gone down to 13 because midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is suspended, striker Osman Bukari ill and defender Zakaria Fuseini is still recovering from collapsing in training.
The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Ashimeru, travelled with the squad to Algeria on Sunday with all intentions of featuring in the game but the GFA was notified on Monday that the midfielder was suspended for the tie having accumulated two yellow cards in the previous ties.
The match kicks off at 7:45 at Stade 8 Mai 1945 stadium.
Black Meteors starting XI
1. Kwame Baah (GK)
2. Kingsley Fobi
3. Gideon Mensah
4. Habib Mohammed
5. Nicholas Opoku
6. Michael Agberkornu
7. Isaac Twum
8. Yaw Yeboah
9. Bernard Tekpertey
10. Joseph Paintil