U-23 Qualifier: Ibrahim Tanko effects changes in Black Meteors starting XI to face Algeria

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has effected three changes in his starting XI to face Algeria in the second leg of the U-23 AFCON qualifiers.
Tanko has handed Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed and Dreams FC holding midfielder Michael Agbekornu have been handed starting roles as Ghana’s U23 side line up against Algeria in the second leg of the U23 AFCON Qualifier.
Majeed Ashmeru has been ruled out due to accumulation of yellow cards while Zakaria Fuseini is bedridden.
Habib Mohammed replaces Zakaria Fuseini while Michael Agbekornu replaces Majeed Ashmeru with Isaac Twum starting ahead of Osman Bukari.
Below is the Black Meteors’ starting XI against Algeria in Setif:
1. Kwame Baah (GK)
2. Kingsley Fobi
3. Gideon Mensah
4. Habib Mohammed
5. Nicholas Opoku
6. Michael Agberkornu
7. Isaac Twum
8. Yaw Yeboah
9. Bernard Tekpertey
10. Joseph Paintil
11. Dauda Mohammed