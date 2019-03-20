U-23 Qualifiers: Central Africa Republic referee Jean Marc Ganamandji to officiate Ghana-Gabon tie

Central Africa Republic Referee, Jean Marc Ganamandji has been named by CAF to officiate the first leg match between Ghana and Gabon in the U-23 Africa Nations Cup qualifier against Gabon on March 23 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.
The center referee will be assisted by countrymen, Jospin Luckner Malonga as Assistant Referee 1, Oscar Vujovic Serengapou as Assistant Referee 2 and Dongombe Arcy and Prince Arcy as the Fourth Official.
Alhaji Babagana Kalli an Executive committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation will be the match commissioner.
Success for Ghana over Gabon in two legs will qualify them to the 8 team tournament to be hosted on 8–22 November 2019 in Egypt.
