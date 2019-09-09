U-23 Qualifiers: Ibrahim Tanko names Black Meteors 18-man squad for trip to Algeria

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has announced an 18-man squad for their 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations, match against Algeria on Tuesday.
The only changed effect by Tanko is Micheal Agbekornu who replaced Abdul-Aziz in the match day squad for the first leg.
Tanko's charges are in for a must-win game if they have hopes of qualifying to the Nations Cup and subsequently of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.
The Algerians held Ghana to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports last Friday will be hosting them on Tuesday, September 10 in the returned leg at the Stade du 8 Mai 1945 in Sétif.
Ghana's contingent is in mid-air to Algiers.
Ghana U23 squad:
Kwame Baah, Kingsley Fobi, Gideon Mensah, Zakaria Fuseni, Nicholas Opoku, Majeed Ashimeru, Yaw Yeboah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Panstil, Dauda Mohammed, Bernard Tekpetey
Joel Fameyeh, William Denkyi, Habid Mohammed, Isaac Twum, Richmond Ayi, Emmanuel Kudjoe, Micheal Agbekornu.
Meanwhile, CAF, has appointed officials from Morocco to handle the U23 AFCON Qualifier between the Black Meteors of Ghana and their Algerian counterparts.
Jalal JAYED will be in the middle with Hicham Ait Abbou as the Assistant Referee 1 with Yahya Nouali as the Assistant Referee 2.
All the match officials are from Morocco as well as 4th Referee Adil Zourak.
Libyan official Gamal Salem Embaia will be the Match Commissioner while Tunisian Bechir HASSANI will be the Referee Assessor in an all-North African affair.