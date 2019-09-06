U-23 Qualifiers: Ibrahim Tanko names Black Meteors starting XI against Algeria

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has named his starting XI to do the job for him against Algeria U-23 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The trainer has handed starting berth to Fortuna Düsseldorf's Bernard Terkpetey and Esbjerg fB's Dauda Mohammed to lead the attack in this afternoon 3:00 pm clash for the U23 AFCON Qualifier.
The side which will be skippered by Yaw Yeboah will have only one home-based player in the starting line up as Ghana look to record a convincing win ahead of the return leg.
Kingsley Fobi will start from the right side of the Ghana defence while Gideon Mensah handle the left back position with Zakaria Fuseini and Nicholas Opoku playing at the heart of defence.
Majeed Ashmeru will be starting in a defensive midfield role for the side as Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil and Yaw Yeboah form a solid midfield set up.
Ghana's XI to take on Algeria
1. Kwame Baah
2. Kingsley Fobi
3. Gideon Mensah
4. Zakaria Fusieni
5. Nicholas Opoku
6. Majeed Ashemeru
7. Osman Bukari
8. Bernard Tekpatey
9. Dauda Mohammed
10. Yaw Yeboah
11. Joseph Paintsil
Substitutes
12. Richmond Ayi
13. William Denkyi
14. Habib Mohammed
15.Emmanuel Kudjoe
16. Isaac Twum
17. Nurudeen Mohammed
18.Joel Fameyeh