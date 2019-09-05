U-23 Qualifiers: Competition for Black Meteors positions very high - Ibrahim Tanko

Coach of the Black Meteors of Ghana, Ibrahim Tanko has stated that he been impressed with the intensity in training as competition for places is very high ahead of tomorrow's encounter.
The Black Meteors will on Friday, September 6 at 3:00 pm host Algeria's U-23 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the U-23 AFCON qualifiers with the second leg to be played on Tuesday in Algiers.
Having trained with the full complement of his team, Ibrahim Tanko says the local and the foreign-based players are giving their all in training to named in the final 18-man squad.
“[It's a] Very good feeling that we have all the players that we have invited and you could see that the training is very hot-everybody is fighting for position so it's a very good feeling,'' he told Kwesi TV.
“The local ones we started with, you could see there's no difference with the foreign-based players and the foreign-based they came with their fitness because the league just started in Europe."
“So I'm very happy to see the home-based players we started with competing with them [foreign-based] at the same level."
Black Meteors players in camp:
Goalkeepers: Richmond Ayi and Kwame Baah
Defenders: William Denkyi, Habib Mohammed, Gideon Mensah, Nicholas Opoku, Edward Sarpong, Kingsley Fobi, Fuseini Zakaria, Emmanuel Cudjoe, William Denkyi
Midfielders: Isaac Twum, Braima Forster, Michael Agbekornu, Oman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz, Majeed Ashmeru, Yaw Yeboah.
Strikers: Bernard Tekpetey, Bismark Ngissah,Dauda Mohammed, Joel Fameyeh.