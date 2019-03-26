U23 AFCON Q: Terkpetey starts as Tanko names Meteors starting XI

Black Meteors Coach Ibrahim Tanko has named a strong starting XI to face Gabon in the second leg of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
The Meteors have one foot in the next stage after winning the first leg 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.
Coach Ibrahim Tanko made only one change in the team that played the first leg.
SC Paderborn striker Bernard Tekpetey who scored in the first leg replaces Benjamin Tetteh upfront.
Captain Yaw Yeboah and Simon Zibo maintain their places at the heart of midfield with Joseph Paintsil and Osmanu Bukari having a crack on the flanks.
Here is a confirmation of Ghana’s starting XI.
Kwame Baah(GK), Gideon Mensah, Kingsley Fobi, Zakaria Fuseini, Musah Nuhu, Simon Zibo, Yaw Yeboah, Joseph Paintsil, Osmanu Bukari, Kwabena Owusu and Benard Tekpetey
The game will kick off at 14:30 local time.
Read also: U23 AFCON Q: Bukari, Tepketey on target as Ghana beat Gabon 4-0
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News