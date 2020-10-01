Prime News Ghana

UEFA Champions League draw to be held today

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

UEFA will today hold the 2020/21 Champions League group stage draw in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Champions League draw ceremony will begin at 3:00 pm.

READ ALSO:  Kingsley Coman seals sixth Champions League trophy for Bayern Munich 

Teams will be split into four pots, with pot one containing the holders, the Europa League winners and champions of the six highest-ranked nations.

Matches will take place on a home and away basis but it remains to be seen whether fans will be allowed to attend.

The Europa League draw will be held on Friday, October 2. 

What are the pots?

Pot one: Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Zenit St Petersburg, Porto.

Pot two: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax.

Pot three: Dynamo Kyiv, Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Internazionale, Olympiacos, Lazio, Krasnodar, Atalanta 

 

Pot four: Lokomotiv Moskva, Marseille, Club Brugge, Mönchengladbach, İstanbul Başakşehir, Midtjylland, Rennes, Ferencváros

Champions League dates

Group stage

20/21 October: Matchday 1

27/28 October: Matchday 2

3/4 November: Matchday 3

24/25 November: Matchday 4

1/2 December: Matchday 5

8/9 December: Matchday 6

READ ALSO: Bayern Munich edge Sevilla to win UEFA Super Cup 

Round of 16

16/17/23/24 February: Round of 16 first legs

9/10/16/17 March: Round of 16 second legs

Quarter-finals

6/7 April: First legs

13/14 April: Second legs

Semi-finals

27/28 April: First legs

4/5 May: Second legs

Final

29 May: Champions League final