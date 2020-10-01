UEFA Champions League draw to be held today

UEFA will today hold the 2020/21 Champions League group stage draw in Geneva, Switzerland.
The Champions League draw ceremony will begin at 3:00 pm.
Teams will be split into four pots, with pot one containing the holders, the Europa League winners and champions of the six highest-ranked nations.
Matches will take place on a home and away basis but it remains to be seen whether fans will be allowed to attend.
The Europa League draw will be held on Friday, October 2.
What are the pots?
Pot one: Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Zenit St Petersburg, Porto.
Pot two: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax.
Pot three: Dynamo Kyiv, Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Internazionale, Olympiacos, Lazio, Krasnodar, Atalanta
Pot four: Lokomotiv Moskva, Marseille, Club Brugge, Mönchengladbach, İstanbul Başakşehir, Midtjylland, Rennes, Ferencváros
Champions League dates
Group stage
20/21 October: Matchday 1
27/28 October: Matchday 2
3/4 November: Matchday 3
24/25 November: Matchday 4
1/2 December: Matchday 5
8/9 December: Matchday 6
Round of 16
16/17/23/24 February: Round of 16 first legs
9/10/16/17 March: Round of 16 second legs
Quarter-finals
6/7 April: First legs
13/14 April: Second legs
Semi-finals
27/28 April: First legs
4/5 May: Second legs
Final
29 May: Champions League final