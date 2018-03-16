UEFA Champions League:Holders Real Madrid handed Juve as Manchester City play Liverpool

The Quarterfinal draw for the UEFA Champions League has been done this afternoon as we look out for some mouthwatering clashes.
Current Champions Real Madrid will face the old ladies of Serie A Juventus. Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in the final last year and Juve will be looking at a possible revenge.
Barcelona will also face Italian side AS Roma. German Champions Bayern Munich have been paired against Seville.
It will be an all English affair as Manchester City will play their counterparts, Liverpool.
The first leg of the last-eight fixtures will be played on April 3/4, with the return legs a week later on April 10/11.