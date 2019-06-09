UEFA Nations League: Pickford scores penalty and saves another in England shootout win 

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford scored one penalty then saved another as England beat Switzerland in a shootout to finish third at the inaugural Uefa Nations League finals.
The Everton player hammered home the Three Lions' fifth spot-kick before saving Josip Drmic's effort.
The penalty drama came after a lacklustre 120 minutes had ended 0-0.
England thought they had won just before the end of normal time but VAR overruled Callum Wilson's strike.
Hosts Portugal will take on the Netherlands in the Nations League final at 6:45 pm on Sunday.
