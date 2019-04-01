VIDEO: Benjamin Asamoah scores in Doxa Katakopias 4-0 win over Ermis Aradippou

Former Atletico Madrid player Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in fine form as he scored in Doxa Katakopias' 4-0 win over Ermis Aradippou in the Cyprus First Division.
Asamoah who has been one of the best players for Doxa was once again instrumental in their win.
The midfielder opened the scoring for Doxa in the 5th minute of the game with a fine half volley.
The Ermis defence failed to properly clear their lines after a cross from the right, the ball fell kindly to Asamoah who used a magnificent technique to hit the ball in the top right corner to give Doxa a deserved lead.
That gave them a first-half lead and the second half saw Romanian forward Paul Batin score a hattrick to give his side a 4-0 win.
25-year-old Asamoah lasted full 90 minutes for Doxa Katakopias.
Doxa are currently second on the table with 27 points.
