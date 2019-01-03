VIDEO: CAF releases contenders for Goal of the year award

Uganda Cranes striker, Derrick Nsibambi, is among the seven players whose goals in 2018 caught the eyes of the selection panel of the 2018 CAF Awards.
Nsibambi’s volley against Zambia in the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) has been nominated despite Uganda losing the match 3-1.
Lazarus Kambole had put the Zambians ahead in the 38th minute but it took only two minutes for the then 23-year old to twist his body in mid-air before striking in the equaliser.
The Chipolopolo had failed to deal away with a Cranes attack before Militon Karisa picked the pieces, headed for the right side of the box, dribbled one and clipped in a cross just at the by-line for the waiting Nsibambi to connect in with a sumptuous volley.
Other top contenders for the award include 2018 CAF Champions League golden boot winner, Anice Badri, for his solo effort for Esperance’s third against Al Ahly in the second leg final.
Read also: Final list of nominees for the 2018 CAF Awards
The goal won the premier interclub championship for the Tunisians as they edged the Egyptians 4-3 overall.
Other are: Makusu Mundele’s strike for AS Vita against Al Masry in the semi-final of Confederations cup; Alaine Traore’s swerving shot for RS Berkane; Chaupo Moting’s long-ranger for Cameroon; Thembi Kgatlana’s half-volley for South Africa against Nigeria in AWCON; and, Gabrielle Onguena’s.
Ghana News: Sports update on Prime News Ghana
Watch the goals here: