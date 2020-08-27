Video: Dreams FC unveils former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso

Dreams FC have announced the signing of former Hearts of Oak attacker Joseph Esso.
Esso officially joins Dreams FC weeks after parting ways with the Ghanaian giants after both parties failed to reach an agreement to extend his stay.
Esso has penned a two-year contract with Dreams FC.
The 23-year-old Black Stars B star joined Hearts of Oak in 2017 from fellow Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs.
Esso on Wednesday bid an emotional farewell to Hearts of Oak after three 'wonderful' years with the Accra based club.
“It’s been a wonderful journey down the rainbow lane. Full of colours and amazing victories. At this point, it is no secret that my chapter at the club has come to an end and my next destination has been topical; a fact that has proven the bond I shared with the players, management and most importantly the fans.
The love and support over the years was phenomenal and I’m really grateful. For each cheer from the stands, the touchline and from your digital distance, I appreciate you all.
I have reached a decision on my career path and hope you understand the need for fresh challenge, just as each and everyone of you should when you have the chance to live your dreams. I set off knowing that I served the ‘Never Say Die’ colours with all my strength and will always cherish every moment.
To everyone who has supported me, know that the mission is not over and will soar as the almighty guides and leads my journey”.
Thank you.
Phobia … Masters