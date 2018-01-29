Get more with your Gold Cheque Account

Video:European roundup, Partey on target for Atletico as Messi punishes Wakaso's Alaves

By Mutala Yakubu
Thomas Partey
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey scored in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Las Palmas

Spain: La Liga

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey was on target for Atletico Madrid as they beat Las Palmas 3-0 in La Liga.

The midfielder scored the 3rd goal of the game after Griezmann and Torres had both scored for Atletico.

However, Mubarak Wakaso's Alaves narrowly lost 2-1 to Barcelona after a sublime Lionel Messi freekick ensured Barca's unbeaten run in the La Liga continues.

Real Madrid were on top of their game as they beat Valencia 4-1. Ronaldo scored two spot-kicks in that game.

Barcelona vs Alaves



Atletico vs Las Palmas


Valencia vs Real Madrid


England: FA Cup

Alexis Sanchez made his debut for Manchester United when they won 4-0 against Yeovil.

Liverpool were condemned to another defeat when West Brom beat them 3-2 at Anfield to eliminate them in the FA Cup.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was on the double when his side beat Newcastle 3-0 to progress into the round of 16 of the FA Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a freekick as Manchester City won 2-0 against Cardiff.

Yeovil vs Man United



Liverpool vs West Brom


Chelsea vs Newcastle


Man City vs Cardiff


Italian Serie A

Sassuolo 0-3 Atlanta

Chievo Verona 0-2 Juventus

SPAL 2013 1-1 Inter Milan

AC Milan 2-1 Lazio

Crotone 1-1 Cagliari

Fiorentina 1-4 Hellas Verona

Genoa 0-1 Udinese

Napoli 3-1 Bologna

Roma 0-1 Sampdoria

Torino 3-0 Benevento

French Ligue 1

Dijon 2-1 Rennes

PSG 4-0 Montpeiller

Angers 1-0 Amiens

Guingamp 0-3 Nantes

Metz 2-1 Nice

Saint-Etienne 2-1 Caen

Toulouse 1-0 Troyes

Bordeaux 3-1 Lyon

Lille 2-1 Strasbourg

Marseille 2-2 Monaco

German Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Borussia Moenchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Freiburg

FC Cologne 1-1 Ausburg

RB Leipzig 1-1 Hamburger SV

VfB Stuttgart 0-2 Schalke 04

Werder Bremen 0-0 Hertha Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Mainz 05

Hannover 96 0-1 Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich 5-2 Hoffenheim