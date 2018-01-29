Video:European roundup, Partey on target for Atletico as Messi punishes Wakaso's Alaves

Spain: La Liga
Ghanaian international Thomas Partey was on target for Atletico Madrid as they beat Las Palmas 3-0 in La Liga.
The midfielder scored the 3rd goal of the game after Griezmann and Torres had both scored for Atletico.
However, Mubarak Wakaso's Alaves narrowly lost 2-1 to Barcelona after a sublime Lionel Messi freekick ensured Barca's unbeaten run in the La Liga continues.
Real Madrid were on top of their game as they beat Valencia 4-1. Ronaldo scored two spot-kicks in that game.
England: FA Cup
Alexis Sanchez made his debut for Manchester United when they won 4-0 against Yeovil.
Liverpool were condemned to another defeat when West Brom beat them 3-2 at Anfield to eliminate them in the FA Cup.
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was on the double when his side beat Newcastle 3-0 to progress into the round of 16 of the FA Cup.
Kevin De Bruyne scored a freekick as Manchester City won 2-0 against Cardiff.
Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 0-3 Atlanta
Chievo Verona 0-2 Juventus
SPAL 2013 1-1 Inter Milan
AC Milan 2-1 Lazio
Crotone 1-1 Cagliari
Fiorentina 1-4 Hellas Verona
Genoa 0-1 Udinese
Napoli 3-1 Bologna
Roma 0-1 Sampdoria
Torino 3-0 Benevento
French Ligue 1
Dijon 2-1 Rennes
PSG 4-0 Montpeiller
Angers 1-0 Amiens
Guingamp 0-3 Nantes
Metz 2-1 Nice
Saint-Etienne 2-1 Caen
Toulouse 1-0 Troyes
Bordeaux 3-1 Lyon
Lille 2-1 Strasbourg
Marseille 2-2 Monaco
German Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Borussia Moenchengladbach
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Freiburg
FC Cologne 1-1 Ausburg
RB Leipzig 1-1 Hamburger SV
VfB Stuttgart 0-2 Schalke 04
Werder Bremen 0-0 Hertha Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Mainz 05
Hannover 96 0-1 Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich 5-2 Hoffenheim