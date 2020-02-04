VIDEO: I sacked Osei Kuffour from Mali 2002 because he went to a night club- Malik Jabir

Malik Jabir has made an astonishing revelation that he sacked Samuel Osei Kuffour from Black Stars camp at Mali 2002 because he went to a night club.
According to then team manager, contrary to the earlier reports that the former Bayern Munich defender was sacked because of jersey protest is not true rather he was axed from camp for being indiscipline.
"Yes, I sacked him from camp, it's about time our Ghanaians coaches take responsibility for their actions, Malik Jabir told Kumasi-based Angel FM.
"We played drawn against Sudan in our first match. We the technical team were there around 11:00 pm when the South African coach came and asked us whether we came for a funfair or what?''
He said we should go to the disco but our players were there. I asked Oti Akenteng and Osam Duodu to go and verify while I stay behind, when the players saw them they took to their heels but Kuffuor never did.
When he was questioned he said even in Germany they go to the night club.
The coaches returned but not with Kuffour. He came around 4:30 am and he was immediately sacked from camp.
Ghana made it out of the group with South Africa tied on 5 points, however, the four-time AFCON winners dream of annexing their 5th trophy was shuttered when Nigeria beat them 1-0 at the quarter-finals