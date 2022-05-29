Video: Kotoko beat Medeama at Tarkwa to open 9-point lead

Asante Kotoko on Sunday opened a 9-point gap at the top after recording victory over Medeama at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.
The Porcupine Warriors return to winning ways after last weekend loss to Berekum Chelsea by beating Medeama 2-0 on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.
Andrews Appau put the leaders ahead in the 23rd minute after he rose highest to nod home Imoro Ibrahim's free-kick.
Brilliant header from Andrews Appau!👏@MedeamaSC 0 : 1 @AsanteKotoko_SC
Brilliant header from Andrews Appau!👏@MedeamaSC 0 : 1 @AsanteKotoko_SC
Frank Etouga on the stroke of halftime sent a message to Cameroon national team coach Rigobert Song after he dropped him from the final squad for the AFCON qualifiers by scoring the Porcupines second goal which takes his personal tally to 20goals.
What a finish from Franck Mbella Etouga🔥!@MedeamaSC 0 : 2 @AsanteKotoko_SC
What a finish from Franck Mbella Etouga🔥!@MedeamaSC 0 : 2 @AsanteKotoko_SC
The win means Kotoko lead the log with 59 points with a game in hand against Ashantigold as second-placed Medeama trail them by 9 points.