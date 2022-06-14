Video: Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title parade gets underway

The Asante Kotoko squad have begun their victory parade around the streets of Kumasi.
Prosper Narteh and his players have boarded a truck in Kumasi with the Ghana Premier League trophy ready to show their supporters.
We are floating whiles others are sinking😉.— Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) June 14, 2022
Our trophy celebration is underway, kindly join the fun wherever you are.#GHPL22CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/s9865zvI9N
READ ALSO: Photos: Kotoko presents 2021/22 Ghana Premier League trophy to Otumfuo
2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions Kotoko on Monday paid a courtesy call to its Life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to present him with the trophy.
Kotoko smashed Elmina Sharks 3-0 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium as they were crowned Champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
The Porcupine Warriors wrapped up the season two weeks ago after a fine display on Match Day 30 earned them a 2-0 win against Medeama SC at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. With the title already secured, the crowning moment was heralded with an outstanding display in front of their vociferous fans against relegated Elmina Sharks.