Video: Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title parade gets underway

By Vincent Ashitey
The Asante Kotoko squad have begun their victory parade around the streets of Kumasi.

Prosper Narteh and his players have boarded a truck in Kumasi with the Ghana Premier League trophy ready to show their supporters.

2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions Kotoko on Monday paid a courtesy call to its Life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to present him with the trophy. 

Kotoko smashed Elmina Sharks 3-0 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium as they were crowned Champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors wrapped up the season two weeks ago after a fine display on Match Day 30 earned them a 2-0 win against Medeama SC at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. With the title already secured, the crowning moment was heralded with an outstanding display in front of their vociferous fans against relegated Elmina Sharks.