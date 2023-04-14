Prime News Ghana

Video: Kotoko suffer heavy defeat against Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park

By Vincent Ashitey
Berekum Chelsea recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Friday in the betPawa Premier League.

Second-half goals from Kalo Ouattara (2x) and  Kofi Patrick Ansu saw Chelsea make light meal of the visitors at the Golden City Park.

It was also revenge completed for the White and Blue who suffered a 2-1 defeat against the defending champions in the first round.

Following a barren first half, Chelsea pilled pressure on the Porcupines, and their effort yielded result as they scored through attacker Kalou Ouattara at the 50th-minute mark.

Ouattara doubled his side's advantage in the 64th  before Kofi Patrick Ansu put the icing on the cake In the 85th minute.

 

 

 