Video: Kotoko suffer heavy defeat against Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park

Berekum Chelsea recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Friday in the betPawa Premier League.
Second-half goals from Kalo Ouattara (2x) and Kofi Patrick Ansu saw Chelsea make light meal of the visitors at the Golden City Park.
Kalo Ouattara's goal for Berekum Chelsea 1-0

It was also revenge completed for the White and Blue who suffered a 2-1 defeat against the defending champions in the first round.
Following a barren first half, Chelsea pilled pressure on the Porcupines, and their effort yielded result as they scored through attacker Kalou Ouattara at the 50th-minute mark.
Same player!, same goal!. Kalo Ouattara 2-0

Ouattara doubled his side's advantage in the 64th before Kofi Patrick Ansu put the icing on the cake In the 85th minute.
Patrick Ansu makes it 3 for #BerekumChelsea 3-0
