Video: Raphael Dwamena grabs an assist on his La Liga debut

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena made an assist on his La Liga debut as his club Levante beat Real Betis 3-0.
Dwamena came on the match in the 90th minute but had enough time to squeeze in a pass for two-goal hero Morales to score his second goal of the night.
He would hope to build upon his performance in the coming weeks.
Raphael Dwamena signed a four-year deal at Levante UD on
Cameo La Liga debut and assist for Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.