Video: Raphael Dwamena grabs an assist on his La Liga debut

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena made an assist on his La Liga debut as his club Levante beat Real Betis 3-0.

Dwamena came on the match in the 90th minute but had enough time to squeeze in a pass for two-goal hero Morales to score his second goal of the night.

He would hope to build upon his performance in the coming weeks.

