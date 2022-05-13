WAFU B will be the citadel of refereeing in Africa – Kurt Okraku

President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) B, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, says the regional physique is set to be the stronghold of refereeing on the continent insisting that they’ve competent officers to make it occur.
The chief of the regional physique additionally revealed that plans are afoot to encourage extra feminine officers to play larger roles throughout WAFU B competitions in future.
Okraku revealed these plans on Thursday when he met the 16 match officers chosen to oversee matches at the ongoing 2022 WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niger.
Accompanied by the management of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the event, the WAFU B Boss hailed the commonplace of officiating in the competitors being performed in Niamey.
He mentioned the excessive requirements set by footballers, nationwide groups, golf equipment and directors from the area should additionally be mirrored in the high quality of referees from the area.
“Our zonal body has the best national teams, clubs, administrators and footballers in Africa. We consistently dominate competitions because we set the standards for African football” President Simeon-Okraku instructed the referees throughout the assembly in Niamey.
“It can also be prudent that we put in the obligatory measures in place to additionally be certain that the prime referees on the continent come from our zonal physique as a result of we’re dominant in all the different areas.
“One factor that can also be excessive up for WAFU B is that we should encourage extra females to return by the ranks and officiate in our matches not just for ladies but additionally for males competitions.
“We are happy with the standards you have displayed so far in this tournament and I call on you to be resolute as we get to the knockout stage.”
Retired skilled referee Noumandiez Desire Doue who’s in cost of the referees at the event collectively along with his colleague Yeo Songuifolo thanked the WAFU B President for the go to and expressed their need to pick the finest referees for the area.
“Your presence here shows how refereeing is important to you. So far you have seen that they have been highly professional and we assure you that we will continue to improve in all aspects,” Noumandiez mentioned.
The 2022 WAFU B U20 Championship is at present happening in Niger with all the seven international locations in the zone collaborating. The competitors began in Niamey on May 7 and will finish on May 20.
The prime two sides in the event will qualify for the subsequent U20 AFCON event that will happen in Egypt from February 18, 2023 to March 12, 2023.
The prime 4 groups from the championship will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup slated for Indonesia later in 2023.