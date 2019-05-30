WAFU CUP OF NATIONS 2019: Morocco to replace Sierra Leone

Despite being a North African side, Morocco will play in the 2019 WAFU Cup as guests, replacing Sierra Leone who are uncertain with the football status.
The North African giants have accepted to okay as guests and were even at the draw which took place in Dakar, Senegal on Wednesday.
The decision to invite Morocco to participate in the competition follows the uncertain status of Sierra Leone who are currently serving a FIFA ban due to government interference.
Sierra Leone were suspended after FIFA sent a letter to the country’s Minister of Sports expressing “grave concern” over the removal of the football association president, Isha Johansen and the association’s General Secretary, Christopher Kamara.
Isha Johansen won a court case recently against the government and is expected to return to her position as FA Boss but the legal war is expected to prolong, thronging the game in the West African country into huge chaos.
The uncertain status of Sierra Leone compelled organisers to invite Morocco to participate in the tournament as guests.
The tournament starts on 28th September.
source: footballmadeinghana