WAFU goal king Stephen Sarfo denies move to Hearts of Oak

Smouha SC Striker, Stephen Sarfo has denied reports linking him with a move to Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak.
Reports surfaced on Monday, May 21, 2018, that Hearts of Oak is in talks to bring the former Berekum Chelsea striker back to Ghana.
The 25-year-old who now plies his trade in the Egyptian Premier League side, Smouha SC, has quashed the report, saying, they are just rumours.
"There's no truth in the rumours going around, I still have a contract with Smouha SC," Sarfo told Oyerepa FM.
"Am still contracted to Smouha FC so how do I talk to a club for a possible move. I am available for any club that will need my services should Smouha SC give me the go ahead".
"Not only Hearts of Oak but any player who can get the go-ahead to speak me, am ready to play", he added.
Stephen Sarfo emerged as the top scorer in the 2017 WAFU Cup tournament.