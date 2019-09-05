Watch Live: GFA Extra-Ordinary Congress

The much-expected Extraordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association is underway at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.
Top on the agenda is a review and adoption of new GFA statutes as well as regulations on elections in relation to an imminent football association presidential election.
Earlier this week, the NC issued a statement, warning "all members implicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé on football titled 'Number 12' to step aside until the GFA Ethics Committee decides on their conduct".
However, one of the personalities who was caught in the expose, allegedly taking bribes has dared to defy the caution and make appearance at the Congress grounds.
There is heavy security presence at the venue to ward off and prevent potential violence that may develop at the Congress grounds.
The Congress is a huge step towards the return of Ghana football.