WBO Champion Isaac Dogboe arrives in Ghana

The WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe, arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, May 2, 2018.
Hundreds of Ghanaians were at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to welcome the new Champion.
Addressing the crowd, Dogboe dedicated his triumph over Jessie Magdaleno to God.
“Saturday was a great night of boxing and l like I keep saying, the battle belongs to the Lord".
"The voice of the people is the voice of God and God heard the prayers of the people and he delivered. I’m lost for words and all I can say is, let’s give glory to God. Let’s all celebrate. Ghana has a new world champion and that champion is the Lord himself. We believe that the drought is over and from here on if all the athletes work hard and go out there with fairness they will be able to bring something home”, Dogboe said.
Isaac Dogboe 23, last Sunday became Ghana's youngest ever boxing champion after knocking out Mexican boxer Jessie Magdaleno in Philadelphia.
The victory makes him the new WBO super bantamweight/junior featherweight titleholder.