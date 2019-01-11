"We are not ready if the special competition is to start today"- Wilson Arthur

President of Skyy Fc Wilson Arthur has stated that his side is "not ready" if the special competition organized by the Normalization Committee is to start today.
The Normalization Committee has introduced a special competition to fill the void caused by the halt on all local football activities since June 2018. The competition involves both Tier 1 and Tier 2 clubs, with a club playing a minimum of 8 games, attracting an appearance of 20000 Ghana cedis.
Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM monitored by PrimeNewsGhana Arthur said "We are not ready if for the tournament starts today, I camped them ( the players) till ending of October and I had to release them to go home"
"This is because I was incurring cost in feeding them without any activities on going".
He, however, opined they will be playing a series of friendly matches to be in the best of shape for the tournament.
"I called them (the players) about a week ago, my coach has confirmed that alot of senior players have arrived - he stressed.
Read also: Clubs are not happy with the format of the Normalization Committee' special competition- Medeama PRO
"We will be playing Hearts of Oak on January 20 in a friendly, and that is our last preparation match before the tournament, it is strategic because Hearts is a strong force to play with", he ended.
The Newly promoted Wassa East District based division 1 football team plays their matches at their own stadium at Daboase.
Latest sports news in Ghana