We've not asked for an extension from FIFA-Normalization Committee

The Normalisation Committee have debunked claims that they have asked FIFA for an extension of time to enable them to finish their given task despite admitting there is a lot to do to bring Ghana football to normalcy.
The Committee in a recent report is understood to have written to FIFA for an extension of their time in office to help them accomplish their task given to them.
Madam Naa Adofoley Nortey, a member of the committee denied the said report insisting they will stick to the March 2019 deadline given by FIFA in a press briefing last Wednesday.
“Where is that coming from? Honestly, I don’t know where that is coming from but the fact is that it is not true,” she insisted.
“We haven’t requested for the time to be extended as I said we are up to the task and we will make it possible to carry out what is required from us before the time.”
Dr Kofi Amoah and his charges are supposed to organize the GFA election and observe proceedings before handing over in March 2019.
Read also:Normalization Committee apologizes to the media
Latest sports news in Ghana