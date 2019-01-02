"We are the best branded team in Ghana"- Kotoko Policy analyst boasts

Policy Analyst for Asante Kotoko Yaw Amo Sarpong has declared boastfully that his outfit is currently miles ahead of any club in Ghana in-terms of branding.
The Porcupine Warriors are currently the only Ghanaian side engaged in competitive action with their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Aside that, Kotoko have been trending for the right reasons including the announcement of their new kit partnership with Strike and sponsorship agreement with Asamoah Gyan's water company, Paradise Pac.
The club has also been handed a new bus befitting their status as a giant in Ghana football.
All these combined according to Amo Sarpong makes Kotoko the best and most branded club in the country.
“We are above any club in this country,” he said.
“In terms of players, stature, brand and Supporters, no club in Ghana comes close to us.”
Kotoko will be looking to exert themselves again when they face regional rivals AshantiGold on Sunday, January 6 for the inaugural edition of the J.A Kuffour Cup.
They will then next tackle Coton Sport of Cameroon in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup over two legs.
