We could have mauled Legon Cities - Karela coach Enos Adepa

Head coach for Karela United, Enos Adepa, says Legon Cities were very fortunate to have conceded only 3 goals on Friday when the team two teams met in match week 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
The Anyinase-based side hosted the Royals in match week 7 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 season as a brace from Diawisie Taylor and Samuel Ofori's strike picked up the maximum points for coach Adepa charges.
Speaking in a post-match interview, coach Enos Adepa said the scoreline could have been heavier had his players been clinical in front of goal.
"We need goals to clear the deficit and we planned for it. I think the four strikers that we played today performed. We are all hoping that the tactical work we put out today will continue.
"As you can see we could have buried them under avalanche of goals. We could have scored at least four in the first half alone. It's a good result for us and we look forward to our next game", the gaffer said.
The win jumped Karela to 10th on the standings as they will be playing their next match against Berekum Chelsea. Legon Cities, on the other hand, have moved to the relegation zone following the defeat and will host Elmina Sharks in their next match.
