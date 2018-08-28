We will need $8 million to bring Barcelona to Ghana- Kotoko GM

George Amoako who is the General Manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko says the club will need at least $8 million to bring Spanish giant, FC Barcelona to Ghana for a friendly game.
Reports last week emerged that Kotoko are planning on playing a friendly game with Barcelona in 2019 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of Asante Kingdom's ruler Otumfour Osei Tutu II.
Speaking to Kessben FM, George Amoako said that Kotoko will need $8 million to bring Barcelona to Ghana for the friendly and they wouldn’t have even done that if they had that money but would have rather spend it on the Adako Jachie project.
“Bringing Barcelona to Ghana could cost us about $8 million and Kotoko haven’t got that money. We would have used that money on the Adako Jachie project” George Amoako said.
It will be a huge achievement for Kotoko if they are able to pull this off.