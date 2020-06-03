Prime News Ghana

We will pay Kwasi Appiah because we respect him - Sports Minister Asiamah

By Vincent Ashitey
The Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah has assured that former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah will be paid his salaries.

Kwasi Appiah, 59, is demanding an amount owed him after his two-year stint with the GFA came to an end in December.

Despite leaving his job months ago, he is still owed five months of salary and outstanding bonuses totalling around $180,000.

According to the coach, attempts to retrieve his money has proved futile and has instructed his lawyers to deal with the GFA.

Addressing the ex-Black Stars coach issue today, June 3, the Sports Minister described it the delay of former's salaries as unfortunate and has assured that it will be paid very soon. 

The sector Minister noted that he has huge respect for the Appiah.

"Coach Kwasi Appiah has done a lot for mother Ghana and I have huge respect for that gentleman and I have nothing against him.

"We [Sports Ministry] through the FA gave him an appointment and we fully supported him in all the assignment he took.

"We gave him a two contract and we fully paid him but the contract extension is only the problem and it is not because we are disrespecting the gentleman and uncared about him. Not at all.

"We care and we are concern about Kwasi Appiah. We give him that respect as a Ghanaian.

"When I became a Minister, we owed Avram Grant at that time but we were able to resolve the issue and pay him so I can assure the nation that we shall pay Kwasi Appiah all his salary arrears.

"We love him as a Ghanaian. He is one of our own and we can never do anything against him.

Kwasi Appiah was hired by the country’s football governing body for a second time in May 2017 and stayed on till his contract expired in December 2020.

Appiah is the only Ghanaian to have qualified the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup.

 