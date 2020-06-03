We will pay Kwasi Appiah because we respect him - Sports Minister Asiamah

The Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah has assured that former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah will be paid his salaries.
Kwasi Appiah, 59, is demanding an amount owed him after his two-year stint with the GFA came to an end in December.
Despite leaving his job months ago, he is still owed five months of salary and outstanding bonuses totalling around $180,000.
According to the coach, attempts to retrieve his money has proved futile and has instructed his lawyers to deal with the GFA.
Addressing the ex-Black Stars coach issue today, June 3, the Sports Minister described it the delay of former's salaries as unfortunate and has assured that it will be paid very soon.
The sector Minister noted that he has huge respect for the Appiah.
"Coach Kwasi Appiah has done a lot for mother Ghana and I have huge respect for that gentleman and I have nothing against him.