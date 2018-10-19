We'll welcome Sogne Yacouba into Black Stars if…-Maxwell Konadu

Assistant Coach of the Black Stars Maxwell Konadu says Asante Kotoko striker Sogne Yacouba will be welcomed to the Black Stars if he is ready to pledge his allegiance to Ghana.
The Burkinabe who joined the Kumasi-based club from Malian outfit, Stade Malien at the beginning of the suspended 2018/2019 Ghana Premier League season has been phenomenal.
The striker continued his stellar performances for the porcupines in their friendly encounter against the Black Stars at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Friday, earning praises from Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu after the game.
"We will welcome Sogne Yacouba to the Black Stars if he decides to play for Black Stars," Coach Konadu told Light FM in Kumasi
Yacouba has already netted seven goals in 9 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors.
