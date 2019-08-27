Werder Bremen, Sampdoria keen on Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

German side Werder Bremen and Italian Serie A side Sampdoria are interested in the signing Black Stars captain Andre Ayew from Swansea City.
The two clubs see the attacker as a useful addition to supplement their squad before the transfer window closes on September 2.
According to reports in the UK media, in as much as the clubs are interested in his services on a loan deal, they want the championship club to continue paying a portion of the player's £80,000-a-week wages in any potential deal.
The Ghana captain rejoined Swansea City in January 2018 but struggled to stamp his foot at the club he enjoyed success at in his first spell.
He was loaned to Turkish giants Fenerbache following the Welsh side's relegation from the English Premier League.
Fenerbache had the option of making the deal a permanent one but had to let Ayew leave because of his wage bills.
The ex-West Ham attacker has had a blistering start to the season, scoring twice against Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup and providing two assists in the English Championship.
Amid reports of the Ghana international in doubt, Swansea City striker Borja Baston has urged him to stay with the Jack Army this season.
"Andre is a really good player," he told Dai Sports.
“I’m really happy to play with him and I hope he stays here with the team and with me.
“I think we have a lot of high quality players here. The gaffer has a lot of options in the front line.
"He has Andre, me, Sam [Surridge], Aldo [Kalulu], Kris [Peterson], Wayne [Routledge] – a lot of good players.”
READ ALSO: