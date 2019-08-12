Wesley Sneijder retires from football

Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder has announced his retirement from professional football.
“My love for the city of Utrecht is great,” he told the Eredivisie side’s official website.
“We often talked about the possibility of me coming here, and now we’ve put this thing on paper. I’m looking forward to a great season!”
The 35-year-old scored 22 goals and provided 25 assists in 116 appearances for Inter between 2009 and 2013.
He won the Treble of a Scudetto, Coppa Italia and the Champions League in 2010 but controversially missed out on the Ballon d’Or that year.
The Dutchman also featured for Ajax, Galatasaray, Real Madrid, Nice and Al-Gharafa among his previous clubs.
He is his country’s record cap holder with 134 and helped them reach the 2010 World Cup Final.
