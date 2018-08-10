West Brom interested in signing Afriyie Acquah

By Mutala Yakubu
West Brom interested in signing Afriyie Acquah
West Brom interested in signing Afriyie Acquah
fShare

English Championship side West Bromwich Albion are interested in securing the services of Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah.

The tough-tackling midfielder is currently with Torino and could be involved in a swap deal with West Brom's Kieran Gibbs.

According to Calciomercato, the Serie A side are attempting to lure Gibbs to Italy after he was relegated from the Premier League last season with West Bromwich Albion.

However,  the Baggies are demanding a player in exchange if they are going to let the former Arsenal defender bid farewell to The Hawthorns one year after he arrived for £7 million.

Acquah's style has been likened to that of Micheal Essien and wants a move abroad after several years in Italy.

Read also:I would love to play for Arsenal-Afriyie Acquah

Acquah is a full Ghana international and played in the 2014 World Cup.

Latest sports news from Prime News Ghana