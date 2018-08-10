West Brom interested in signing Afriyie Acquah

English Championship side West Bromwich Albion are interested in securing the services of Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah.
The tough-tackling midfielder is currently with Torino and could be involved in a swap deal with West Brom's Kieran Gibbs.
According to Calciomercato, the Serie A side are attempting to lure Gibbs to Italy after he was relegated from the Premier League last season with West Bromwich Albion.
However, the Baggies are demanding a player in exchange if they are going to let the former Arsenal defender bid farewell to The Hawthorns one year after he arrived for £7 million.
Acquah's style has been likened to that of Micheal Essien and wants a move abroad after several years in Italy.
Acquah is a full Ghana international and played in the 2014 World Cup.