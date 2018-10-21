Wheelchair Tennis players ready for International challenge

Playing a tournament at home in front of your own fans is always an advantage. For Ghana Wheelchair Tennis stars McLean Atsu Dzidzienyo, Francis Boateng, Isaac Antwi, Bridget Nartey and Vida Antwi participating in the upcoming ITF Wheelchair Tennis Futures tournament will give the local players a definite advantage and a chance to earn valuable points to improve their respective international world rankings and gain points to qualify them to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.
The 2018 ITF Wheelchair Tennis Futures Tournament will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Courts from November 7th to 10th 2018. The ITF Futures Tournament is sponsored by Tennis Foundation Ghana(TFG) and Dan D’ van group of companies.
The National Coordinator who doubles as the Tournament Director for Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Henry Larbi in an interview with ghanatennis.org said: “We are excited that, through these tournaments, we can give our local players an opportunity to test themselves against some of the world’s best players and possibly improve their global rankings".
Mr Larbi added that "I hope the first prize would be for a Ghanaian player to lift the trophy at the end of each tournament. I hope most Ghanaian Players would be beneficiary of the $3,000 Prize Money on the Tournament and McLean Atsu, Francis Boateng, Isaac Antwi, Bridget Nartey and Vida Antwi stand a chance to do so.
“Am grateful Dan D’ Van and Tennis Foundation Ghana(TFG) are on for the Tourney but we still need more cooperate companies to come on board for a fruitful tournament," Larbi stressed on.
Source: ghanatennis.org
