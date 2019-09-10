Why Isaac Dogboe has been suspended indefinitely in Arizona

Former World Boxing Organization super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe is currently serving an indefinite medical suspension by the Arizona Department of Gaming.
Dogboe was suspended following his last bout against the hard-hitting Emanuel Navarrette in Tucson, Arizona on May 11, 2019.
The suspension will be in effect until Dogboe is cleared by a physician.
"Isaac Dogboe was placed on medical suspension following his last bout in Tucson on 05/11/19. The suspension is in effect until Mr Dogboe is cleared by a physician," the ADG said.
It will be recalled that Dogboe, 24, lost his WBO title to knockout artist Emanuel Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) last December, losing a 12-round unanimous decision.
In their rematch on May 11, Navarrete brutally stopped Dogboe in the 12th round after punishing the Ghanaian throughout the fight.
In the aftermath of the fight, Dogboe has switched trainers twice.
First, he ditched his father and long-time trainer Paul Dogboe for legendary American trainer Paul Roach.
According to reports, Roach trained Dogboe for only 10 days because his father wouldn't let the American take over the reigns.
He is currently training with former multiple world champions James Toney ahead of a rumoured November 30 return against Carl Frampton in LA.
