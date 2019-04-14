Women's Special Competition Final: Hasaacas Ladies to take on Ampem Darkoa Ladies today

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC will come up against their familiar foes Hasaacas Ladies in the grand finale of the Women's Special Competition at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, April 14.
Three-time title winning Hasaacas Ladies will come into Sunday’s match having scored 13 goals throughout the Special competition with Perpertual Agyekum scoring 8 goals.
It will however be interesting to see how they come up against the “Nana Mma” Ladies who have conceded just three goals from the beginning of the competition.
Today's final will also give Ghana’s most successful female club Hasaacas Ladies an opportunity to add another trophy to their cabinet with Ampem Darkoa also poised to repeat their success story in the 2016 edition of the Women’s league grand finale when they pipped Hasaacas by a lone goal.
The GFA Normalisation Committee has announced that the Winner of the Sunday’s final will receive an amount of GHc50,000 with the losing side also set to receive GHc30,000 as runners up.
There will also be individual awards for the Best Player of the Competition, the Most Promising player, Best Goalkeeper and the Top Scorer.
The match which will kick off at 3pm will also see some musical performances from some Ghanaian female artistes.
Attendance to the match is free.