Women's Special Competition final: Referee Joyce Appiah to handle Ampem Darkoa,Hasaacas Ladies clash

Referee Joyce Appiah has been named by the Referees Committee for the GFA Special Competition to officiate the Women's Competition final between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies.
The clash is slated for today, April 14 at the El Wak Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.
Joyce O. Appiah will be the centre referee for the game and will be assisted by Beatrice Thaud And Alice Chakuley.
Delight Alorbu will be the fourth official for the game.
The winner of the final will lift the trophy and walk away with GHc50000.
Rapper Eno Barony and other female artistes will perform at the event.
