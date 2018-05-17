World Cup 2018: Joe Hart left out of England 23-man squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup as he has surprisingly left out goalkeeper Joe Hart.
19-year old Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold made the team while Arsenal's Jack Wilshere also missed out.
Manchester United's Chris Smalling, Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Ryan Bertrand all missed the plane to Russia.
Below is the full squad for the finals in Russia
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Kyle Walker, John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Jones, Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)
Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Standby: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski (Burnley), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Jake Livermore (West Brom) and Adam Lallana (Liverpool).
