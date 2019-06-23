NC Special Competition Final: Yacouba benched as Akonnor names starting XI for Karela clash

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, C.K. Akonnor has named his starting eleven to do the job over Karela United in the Final of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition at the Baba Yara Stadium at 3:00 PM.
Akonnor gave Kwame Osei got the nod to be in the post, with Darwah, Ganiyu, Wahab and Sefah protecting the goal area with Bonsu and Amos marshalling the midfield.
Songne Yacouba is named on the bench as Jordan Opoku and Emmanuel Gyamfi start in midfield in this afternoon’s epic Special Competition Tier One cup final against Karela United.
The prolific Burkinabe striker comes into the matchday squad for the game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after passing a late fitness test to a foot injury that has kept him on the sidelines from last month.
Emmanuel Gyamfi sat out of the Porcupines’ defeat to Ashantigold in Accra last Wednesday, but returns to the line-up having recovered from a groin injury.
Kotoko Starting XI: Kwame Osei, Daniel Darwah, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu, Wahab Adams, Amos Frimpong, Kwame Bonsu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Jordan Opoku, Naby Keita.
