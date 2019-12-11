Yaw Yeboah gifts goalkeeper Kwame Baah a car for impressive U-23 AFCON performances

Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah has gifted goalkeeper Kwame Baah a car for his heroics at the just U-23 AFCON staged in Egypt
The Asante Kotoko shot-stopper put up impressive performances between the sticks, despite Ghana not being able to secure the Olympics ticket.
Due to this, the on-loan Celta Vigo attacker has rewarded him with a present.
South Africa beat the Black Meteors to end their dream of booking a ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning on penalties.
The young Bafana Bafana edge past Ghana 6-5 on penalties after 2-2 scoreline in regulation time to win the third-place match at the Cairo International Stadium.
The result meant Ghana's wait to qualify for their first Olympic Games since 2004 continues.
Kwame Baah is currently in camp with Asante Kotoko preparing feverishly for the upcoming 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.