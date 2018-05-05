Young midfielder Huda Issah vows to qualify BA United to GPL

Former U17 and BA United midfielder, Huda Issah has vowed to qualify his side to the Ghana Premier League next season.
The 17-year-old who is on loan from Lullaby Stars FC, had an incredible season with RTU last year before moving on to Division one side BA United where he has begun with blistering performances since the league began last month.
“I am happy the league has started again and ready to give out my best with my new club BA United and get us back into the premiership,” he told Times Sports in an interview.
Huda is compared to players such as Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante and Andre Pirlo, the midfield sensation boosts of an incredible passing rate, strength on the ball, remarkable pace and dribbling skills and an outstanding overall work rate on the field of play.
Though BA United has struggled to get wins leading to the sack of their Ernest Akotua, last week, Huda is optimistic that they would bounce back and possibly qualify into the premiership.
BA United were relegated into the lower division in 2015 and has since struggled to get their heads back into the league but Huda believes he is the solution to their problems.